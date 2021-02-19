Maine man serving life sentence for killing sheriff's deputy seeks new trial

An attorney for Williams says the state should have told Williams' attorney that one of the officers who arrested him was disciplined the day before he testified

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine man convicted in 2019 of killing Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole is asking the court to grant him a new trial on the grounds that one of the officers who arrested him was disciplined the day before he testified.

John D. Williams was convicted of shooting and killing Cole and was sentenced to life in prison in September 2019.

Cole, 61, was shot and killed in 2018 as he attempted to arrest Williams on drug charges in Cole's hometown of Norridgewock.

The incident sparked one of the largest manhunts in the states' history.

According to a motion filed in Cumberland County Superior Court, Trooper Tyler Maloon -- one of the officers who arrested Williams following the shooting -- testified at Williams' motion to suppress hearing, and at his trial.

Williams defense argued, unsuccessfully, that "the beating and threats he sustained at the hands of the arresting officers caused him to be fearful of further beatings if he refused to cooperate with the interrogating detectives."

"Unbeknownst to Defendant, one day before his testimony at the suppression hearing, Trooper Maloon was disciplined for failing to provide notice to his chain of command of a potential act of misconduct and to provide proper documentation of the misconduct," the motion, filed by attorney Verne Paradie, says.

While the disciplinary report doesn't mention the Williams arrest, Paradie continues, "It seems highly likely given the nature of the discipline and its' timing that it was related to the misconduct of one or more officers during the arrest of Williams."

He argues that prosecutors had an obligation to provide that information to Williams' defense team, and that 'the state willfully withheld impeaching evidence that caused significant prejudice to" Williams -- enough to warrant a new trial.

Paradie wrote that despite a request to the office of the attorney general earlier this month, he still has not received any information about the discipline of officers in Williams' arrest.

Williams sought a new trial in September 2020, with Paradie arguing that the court erred in denying his motion to suppress a confession because Williams did not waive his Miranda rights and his statements were not made voluntarily.