Brunswick man charged with trafficking, manufacturing drugs, assaulting an officer

A day after police allegedly seized drugs, a gun and cash from his truck, Christopher Bement was arrested at his home and charged with making, selling multiple drugs

BRUNSWICK, Maine — One day after police stopped a Brunswick man and allegedly seized cocaine, a gun, and cash from his truck, officers executed a search warrant at his house and allegedly found evidence that he was manufacturing and trafficking in a number of other drugs.

Christopher Bement, 26, was stopped on Pleasant Street at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday in Brunswick after police say he committed traffic violations.

After police allegedly found a loaded handgun and a large sum of cash in his Ford F250, Bement was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (cocaine), and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said in a release.

Bement was released on bail later on Thursday.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, Brunswick police officers and Maine Drug Enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Bement's home on Weed Way and again arrested Bement, this time after police allegedly found marijuana, marijuana extract in various forms of the extracting process, cocaine, ketamine, and fentanyl, as well as additional ammunition.

He was charged with violation of conditions of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, as well as assault on an officer and refusing to submit to arrest.

Stewart said Bement attempted to tackle an officer during the arrest.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Brunswick Police Department are investigating additional potential firearms charges, Stewart said.