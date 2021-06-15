Woman shot at Sanford hotel

Police say they found a 31-year-old woman had been shot in the lower leg. They called her injury "non-life-threatening."

SANFORD, Maine — A woman in Sanford was shot in the leg Monday at a hotel.

The Sanford Police Department says they responded, along with the fire department, to the Quality Inn on Main Street around 2 p.m.

There, they say they found a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her lower leg.

She was brought to the Maine Medical Center. Police said her injury was non-life-threatening.

The woman's identity has not been released. Further details on the incident are known at this time.