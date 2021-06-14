Police have blocked off a section of Stillwater Ave in Old Town early Monday morning

NEWS CENTER Maine is on the scene and will update this situation as soon as more information is available.

OLD TOWN, Maine — Old Town Police and Penobscot County Sheriffs have blocked off a section of Stillwater Avenue in Old Town.

Our reporter on the scene, Alex Haskell, says there is a huge police presence and response teams have arrived.

Traffic is being rerouted in that area.

They have not released any information at this time as to why they have done this.

NEWS CENTER Maine has a crew on the scene and will update this situation.

Police did say they would release more information later this morning.