Silver Alert: Missing man out of Bridgton

BRIDGTON, Maine — The Bridgton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Clarence Taylor. Police say he was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday in Bridgton.

Police say he is wearing glasses and is likely wearing black sweatpants and black shoes. Police also say Taylor suffers from severe dementia and is very unsteady on his feet. Police say it is extremely unlikely for him to leave his home at the Bella Point Assisted Living facility on Portland Rd. in Bridgton.