Oakland man is dead after Augusta motorcycle crash

A 58 yr-old Oakland man has died after his motorcycle crashed with an SUV Saturday night.

AUGUSTA, Maine — According to Augusta police, a 58-yr-old Oakland is dead after the motorcycle he was driving crashed with an SUV Saturday night on the Old Belgrade Road and Civic Center Drive in Augusta.

In a release Sunday, the Augusta Police Department said that 58-yr-old Patric Sherman died from injuries suffered in a crash with a Mitsubishi SUV Saturday night.

The release said 51-yr-old Venise Thompson, a passenger on Sherman's 2008 Yamaha cycle, was injured in the crash and treated.

23-yr-old Eric Arbour, driver of the SUV, and 54-yr-old Karla Pleasant, passenger of the SUV, said they weren't hurt in the crash, according to the release.

State police reconstructed the crash, and the investigation continues.

Police have not released any other details of the incident at this time.