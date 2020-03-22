WEST CENTRAL FRANKLIN, Maine — A New Sharon woman was rescued after falling down a steep slope on Tumbledown Mountain while hiking with her children Saturday, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

30-year-old Amelia Hutchinson was hiking the loop trail on the mountain with her two children when they came to a trail that was impassable due to an accumulation of ice. On their way back down the loop trail, Hutchinson slipped and fell down a steep slope, striking a tree and breaking her ankle.

Attempts to rescue Hutchinson by helicopter were called off due to high winds, so emergency personnel from the Maine Warden Service, Maine Forest Service, Phillips Fire Department, Wilton Fire Department, Mount Blue State Park and Franklin County Search and Rescue loaded her in an emergency rescue toboggan and carried her down the mountain.

RELATED: Snowmobiler rescued after 300 foot fall

RELATED: Rhode Island man dies in Baxter State Park snowmobile crash

RELATED: Sunday River, Sugarloaf to suspend operations due to coronavirus starting Monday, March 16

RELATED: Mt. Abram's last day will be Sunday, citing lack of snow and coronavirus

RELATED: Mountain-sized asteroid will look like slow-moving star in April