GREENWOOD, Maine — Mt. Abram's last day of ski operations for the season will be Sunday, March 15. The mountain cites deteriorating snow conditions on the mountain and the coronavirus as its reasoning.

Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine CDC announced Thursday that Maine has its first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus.

In a statement, Mt. Abram's ownership and management team said in part:

"Due to the deteriorating snow conditions on the mountain and the very real threat of the COVID-19 virus, management has decided that this Sunday, March 15th will be the last day of ski operations for the season. Like many businesses, schools, and governments, we feel closing the mountain is the most responsible thing to do in these unprecedented times to ensure the well-being of our employees and customers.

Fortunately unlike other seasons, this is not a farewell until next winter. We are beyond excited to start on our projects to expand the experience here at Mt. Abram beyond skiing to include summer and fall activities."

Representatives from the mountain hope people will still join them for their final weekend of the season, and said it will launch early bird pass sales next week.

