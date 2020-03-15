MILLINOCKET, Maine — The Maine Warden Service said a Rhode Island Man died Saturday afternoon when his snowmobile went off trail and struck a tree at a high rate of speed in the southern end of Baxter State Park.

Around 1:30 p.m., Timothy G. Lagesse, 22, of Pascoag, Rhode Island was snowmobiling on the 112 Trail in the south end of Baxter State Park at a high rate of speed when he veered off the left side of the trail and struck a tree 12 feet from the trail.

The Maine Warden Service, Millinocket Fire Department, and a Baxter State Park Ranger responded to the crash.

Lagesse was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel and taken to Lamson Funeral Home in Millinocket.

