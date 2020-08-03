SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine — One man is dead after a Somerset County snowmobile crash Saturday.

Officials say, Shawn Chamberlain, 38-year-old from Lewiston, was killed after the sled he was driving hit a tree Saturday.

According to a press release, Chamberlain failed to make a corner and left the trail around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Other riders saw the crash and immediately administered CPR.

Chamberlain was declared dead at the scene after Game Wardens and emergency personnel attempted additional life-saving measures.

Wardens believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

“Snowmobilers need to drive appropriately for the trail and the conditions,” said Maine Game Warden Sergeant Bill Chandler, “And above all, don’t drink and ride.”

The crash remains under investigation

NEWS CENTER Maine STORIES

RELATED: Maine CDC says all COVID-19 test results have been negative

RELATED: Father and son avoid injury after crash involving logging truck

RELATED: Maine Forest Rangers investigating cause of wildfire in Bar Harbor