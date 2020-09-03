MEDFORD, Maine — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife reports a Bangor man has died after he was unable to stop at a snowmobile trail intersection and crashed into the trees.

Just past noon on Sunday, March 8, Andrew Purdue, 42, was driving his sled near the Medford-Lakeview town line. Suddenly, he sped by a member of his riding party, slid through an intersection and drove into trees.

While initially responsive, Purdue soon lost consciousness.

Efforts to revive him by CPR failed, and emergency medical personnel declared him dead at approximately 1:55 p.m.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted by first responders and emergency medical personnel from Three Rivers Ambulance in Milo.

