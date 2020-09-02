DIXFIELD, Maine — A snowmobiler had to be rescued after falling 300 feet from a cliff, according to Dixfield Fire Chief Scott Dennett.

It happened off a trail near Bull Rock in Dixfield. The man was taken by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. His condition is unknown at this time.

The rescue involved the Dixfield, Rumford, Mexico, and Peru fire departments. Game wardens and the Mahoosuc Mountain Search and Rescue Team also assisted.

