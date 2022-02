The fire took place on Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

WINDHAM, Maine — A fire in Windham damaged a home and shut down a road on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Windham Fire Chief Brent Libby said neighbors noticed smoke coming from a nearby house and alerted the residents who lived there. The residents were able to escape without injuries.

The fire damaged most of the home's interior.

Libby said the residents were displaced. Red Cross was at the scene helping them.