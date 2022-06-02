x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Weather

Bangor Fire Dept urges caution on where you pile your snow

The department says they have had an influx of calls for broken gas lines and blocked vents due to snow being piled in unsafe locations.
Credit: stock.adobe.com

BANGOR, Maine — In the last couple of weeks, Maine has had a sizeable snowfall.

When shoveling, plowing, and moving that snow, the Bangor Fire Depart is urging folks to use caution about where they're putting it.

The department said several recent calls have been due to broken gas lines and blocked vents for fuel-burning appliances. 

In a tweet, they show a 12-foot snowbank piled onto a Bangor gas meter which caused a leak.

While it can be frustrating to find a spot to put your snow after a storm, pushing it up on exterior appliances can be downright dangerous. The next time the snow falls, remember to push it to safe locations when cleaning up.

Related Articles

NEWS CENTER Maine STORIES

In Other News

NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast