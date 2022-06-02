Bangor Fire Dept urges caution on where you pile your snow

The department says they have had an influx of calls for broken gas lines and blocked vents due to snow being piled in unsafe locations.

BANGOR, Maine — In the last couple of weeks, Maine has had a sizeable snowfall.

When shoveling, plowing, and moving that snow, the Bangor Fire Depart is urging folks to use caution about where they're putting it.

The department said several recent calls have been due to broken gas lines and blocked vents for fuel-burning appliances.

In a tweet, they show a 12-foot snowbank piled onto a Bangor gas meter which caused a leak.

While it can be frustrating to find a spot to put your snow after a storm, pushing it up on exterior appliances can be downright dangerous. The next time the snow falls, remember to push it to safe locations when cleaning up.

(1/2) We are urging everyone to be cautious on where they may be pushing and piling snow. Several recent calls have been due to broken gas lines and blocked vents for fuel burning appliances. This 12’ tall snowbank piled onto a Bangor Gas meter caused a leak earlier today… pic.twitter.com/dbuAz5ZMjK — Bangor Fire Dept. (@BangorFireDept) February 6, 2022