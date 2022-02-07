Crews respond to 'difficult' fire at Vassalboro medical marijuana growing plant

Vassalboro Fire Chief Walker Thompson said eight different fire departments helped with the blaze on Webber Pond Road.

VASSALBORO, Maine — Crews responded to a "difficult" fire at a medical marijuana growing facility in Vassalboro on Monday afternoon, officials say.

Vassalboro Fire Chief Walker Thompson said eight different fire departments helped with the blaze on Webber Pond Road.

The fire marshal's office is investigating, but Thompson said it likely started from an electrical wire.

The building is a complete loss, according to Thompson.

Thompson added there were no injuries. One employee was in the building during the fire and said he heard loud pops in the walls, the chief said. Then he called 911.