Willard Beach closed as crews investigate possible fuel spill

South Portland Water Resource Protection, Maine Dept. of Environmental Protection and the Coast Guard are now working to determine the cause.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Willard Beach in South Portland is temporarily closed after a report of a fuel spill, according to the South Portland Fire Department.

Public Information Officer Robb Couture said the department responded to reports of a sheen in the water.

Crews quickly found the film of fuel in the area of the storm water discharge and start mitigation efforts.

South Portland Water Resource Protection, Maine Dept. of Environmental Protection and the Coast Guard are now working to determine the cause.

This comes after officials responded to a leak of an "unknown refined oil product" on Cottage Road earlier in the day, Couture said.