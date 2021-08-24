Navy SEALs, veterans run, bike, then swim to raise money for Camp Sunshine

A retired Navy SEAL Commander started the “Peak to Peaks” Challenge in 2014.

Camp Sunshine has hosted the “Peak to Peaks” Challenge to raise money for kids with life-threatening illnesses since 2014, but this year's challenge was the biggest, and perhaps craziest, yet.

Navy SEALs and other veterans took part in the challenge Thursday, starting at the Peak of Mount Washington, New Hampshire, running 7.6 miles down the auto road to then bike nearly 100 miles to Portlands East End Beach. Then, they entered the harbor for a 2.4-mile swim to Peaks Island.

Retired Navy SEAL Commander, Michael Wisecup started this event when he and three other Navy SEALS became the first known people to swim the entire 13-mile length of Sebago Lake.