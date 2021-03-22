UPDATE: Police identify couple injured in Augusta motorcycle crash

Patrick Daggett, 40, of New Sharon, and Rebecca Wallace, 42, of Jay, were seriously injured in the crash that took place on Interstate 95 just before 2 p.m. Monday

AUGUSTA, Maine — UPDATE: Police have identified two people seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Augusta.

Patrick Daggett, 40, of New Sharon, was operating his 2005 Harley Davidson near mile marker 114 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 when the engine had mechanical trouble, according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

Daggett pulled into the breakdown lane and lost control of the motorcycle, which left the roadway on the right. Daggett and passenger Rebecca Wallace, 40, of Jay, were ejected. They were not wearing helmets, Moss said.

Daggett and Wallace were taken by LifeFlight of Maine to Maine Medical Center with "very serious" head injuries, Moss said.

Both northbound lanes were closed while the accident was cleared.