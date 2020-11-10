Motorcyclist dies in crash in Wayne

One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with a turning vehicle in Wayne, Maine, on Saturday

Police say on Saturday, October 10, Trooper Sam Tlumac responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash on Route 133 in Wayne.

The motorcyclist, Scott Evans, 58, of Livermore Falls, was traveling southeast on Route 133 and crashed into the passenger side of a vehicle being driven by Sandra Porter, 76, of North Monmouth, while she was backing into the road near the intersection of Mullens Road and Route 133. Kimberly King, 57, of Wayne, was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Mr. Evans was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue personnel. King and Porter suffered minor injuries.

Detective Nathan McNally of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a crash reconstruction, and the incident remains under investigation.