Hampton man MedFlighted to Boston hospital after motorcycle crash

He was wearing a helmet, but had to be brought to the hospital since he had what police say are 'life-threatening injuries.'

HAMPTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is in the hospital after he collided with a compact SUV while riding his motorcycle.

On Tuesday, September 22, New Hampshire police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 111 and 151 in Hampton at around 5:30 p.m.

There, police determined a 2017 Honda CRV, driven by Lynda Simmons, 72, of Hampton, was traveling east on Route 111 when it collided with a 1999 Kawasaki motorcycle operated by Richard Moore, 56, of Hampton which was traveling south on Route 151.

Although he was wearing a helmet, Moore was brought to the Portsmouth Regional Hospital with what police call "life-threatening injuries," then later MedFlighted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

Simmons was uninjured.

The North Hampton Police Department called in the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit to the scene to investigate the crash.

Due to the collision, the intersection of Route 111/151 was closed for approximately 4 hours and traffic was diverted around the collision.

The New Hampshire State Police were assisted on scene by the North Hampton Police Department, the North Hampton Fire and Rescue Department, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.