UPDATE: Kennebunk police say 16-year-old found safe

KENNEBUNK, Maine — UPDATE: Kennebunk officials say 16-yr-old Shawn Liguori was found safe. Investigators thanked the public for their help and concern in the case.
ORIGINAL STORY
Kennebunk police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Shawn Liguori.
The Kennebunk Police Department said Shawn left his house early Tuesday morning in his parent's 2014 black Ford Escape, which has Maine plates (7605JB).
Police ask that if anyone sees Shawn or knows his whereabouts to please contact Kennebunk police at 207-985-6121. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 207-985-6121 extension 1622.