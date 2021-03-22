MISSING TEEN: Oakland teen last seen in Lewiston on March 18

Lanie Nolan, 15, said she was ‘going for a walk’ last Thursday but never returned, Lewiston police said

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department is searching for Lanie Nolan, a 15-year-old from Oakland who hasn’t been seen since last Thursday, March 18.

According to Police, Lanie is a current resident of New Beginnings, a housing and support facility for Maine youth in Lewiston. Lanie was last seen Thursday at the facility around 2:30 p.m. when she said she was “going for a walk,” but never returned. She was later reported missing to Lewiston police.

Police said in a release it appears Lanie may have left the area willingly with a 23-year-old man, who she has been communicating with via social media. Police said the man is said to be from Vacaville, California.

Officers and detectives are actively investigating and are in contact with Lanie’s parents and friends.

Police said Lanie may have been picked up by the man, who may be driving a blue 2001 Ford Mustang with Calif. plates (5LQL188).

Lanie is described as being a fair-skinned white female who is 5’4”, 180 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, grey pants and sneakers, as well as eyeglasses.