MISSING TEEN: 17-year-old NH girl last seen in Bath Tuesday

Bath police say Alyssa Guyer reportedly left a residential group home in Bath Tuesday night to meet up with an unknown man

BATH, Maine — The Bath Police Department is searching for Alyssa Guyer, a 17-year-old from New Hampshire, who went missing Tuesday night.

According to police, Alyssa left a residential group home in Bath Tuesday night without any belongings or personal medications to reportedly meet up with an unknown man.

Alyssa is described as being 5'2", 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a green Adidas sweatshirt and black leggings. Police say she may also be wearing a blue "St. John" sweatshirt.

The man she may be with is described as being an Asian man who is 5'10"-6'0" tall, who is heavyset and wearing a black hoodie, dark denim jeans, and driving a newer model black Audi with tinted windows, aftermarket exhaust, with New York license plates.