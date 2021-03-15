MISSING: Woman believed to be bound for New Hampshire hasn't been seen since March 11

Lyons may be in the area of North Conway, NH, according to police. Anyone who may have information about her whereabouts is asked to call 978-937-3200.

LOWELL, Mass. — Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a Massachusetts woman last seen the morning of Thursday, March 11.

According to Lowell police, Sinead Lyons, 41, of Lowell, is believed to have set out on a drive to the Ossipee/Effingham area of New Hampshire in a white 2005 Volvo V70 station wagon. Police say the vehicle has Massachusetts plates that read 926TN7.

Police describe Lyons as a white woman with blonde hair. They say she is about five feet, 11 inches tall.