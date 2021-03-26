UPDATE: Body of Massachusetts woman who went missing March 11 found in Ossipee Lake on Friday

Sinead Lyons, 41, of Lowell, Massachusetts, went missing on March 11. According to NH State Police, the State Medical Examiner's Office identified the body as hers.

OSSIPEE, N.H. — A New Hampshire Fish and Game dive team located the body of a missing Massachusetts woman in Ossipee Lake on Friday, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Sinead Lyons, 41, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was reported missing on March 11.

Fish and Game's side-scan sonar identified a point of interest at the bottom of the lake and members of the dive team recovered the body around 2:20 p.m., according to Captain Michael Eastman of the Fish and Game Department's Law Enforcement Division..

"It's more than likely she's been down there for the entirety of this investigation," Eastman said.

The investigation by New Hampshire State Police is ongoing, according to Eastman.