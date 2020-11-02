LITCHFIELD, Maine — The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an unattended death of a man facing manslaughter charges in the town of Litchfield.

Just before noon Tuesday, the sheriff’s office was called to the home of Shawn Metayer, age 60 of Litchfield, said Kennebec County Sheriff''s Lt. Chris Read. Metayer was pronounced deceased by first responders, Read said.

Metayer was involved in a fatal car crash in Litchfield on November 9 and has been indicted on two manslaughter charges by a Kennebec County Grand Jury. He was arrested at his home after being released from the hospital shortly after a fatal crash in Litchfield last November.

Police said Metayer had crossed the center line in his Lincoln SUV on the Hallowell Road and hit an oncoming pickup truck that killed both occupants of the truck.

The Kennebec County District Attorney said the manslaughter indictments were connected to the two people killed in the accident, 48-year-old Derek Trudeau, and his wife 40-year-old Stephanie Trudeau of Litchfield. The Trudeau's were going to pick up their 9-year-old child from a friend's house.

Read said there was nothing suspicious at the scene on Wednesday and it is believed that Metayer may have suffered a medical event but the Medical Examiners Office will be involved in the investigation on Wednesday.

Read said that information will be released when it becomes available.

