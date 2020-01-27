LITCHFIELD, Maine — A driver involved in a fatal car crash in Litchfield on November 9 has been indicted on 2 manslaughter charges by a Kennebec County Grand Jury.

Shawn Metayer, 60 of Litchfield, was arrested at his home after being released from the hospital shortly after a fatal crash in Litchfield last November.

Police said Metayer had crossed the center line in his Lincoln SUV on the Hallowell Road and hit an oncoming pickup truck that killed both occupants of the truck.

The Kennebec County District Attorney said the manslaughter indictments were connected to the 2 people killed in the accident, 48-year-old Derek Trudeau, and his wife 40-year-old Stephanie Trudeau of Litchfield. The Trudeau's were going to pick up their 9-year-old child from a friend's house.

Metayer was also indicted for 1 count of criminal OUI.

RELATED: Man involved in fatal crash in Litchfield arrested

RELATED: Fatal crash in Litchfield