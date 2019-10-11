LITCHFIELD, Maine — A man from Litchfield faces charges after causing a fatal crash in Litchfield.

According to a release from the Maine State Police, at around 7:49 p.m. on Saturday night, Shawn Metayer, 60, of Litchifeld, had crossed the center line in his Lincoln SUV on the Hallowell Road and hit an oncoming pickup truck that killed both occupants of the pickup truck.

The occupants of the pickup truck were identified as Derek Trudeau, 48, and his wife Stephanie Trudeau, 40, of Litchfield.

Maine State Police say the Trudeau's were going to pick up their 9-year-old child from a friend's house.

Metayer was brought to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers believe alcohol and speed to be factors, and charges are pending Metayer's release from the hospital,

Troopers James Moore, Nicholas Gleeson and Kyle Pelletier were assisted by Litchfield fire, Gardiner rescue, Maine State Police Accident Construction, and AC Towing.