LITCHFIELD, Maine — A driver involved in a fatal car crash in Litchfield on November 9 has been arrested.

According to a release from the Maine State Police, Shawn Metayer, 60, was arrested at his home after being released from the hospital for his involvement in a fatal crash in Litchfield.

Maine State Police say Metayer had two warrants for manslaughter, and one charge of OUI.

Metayer is being held at the Kennebec County Jail and is being held without bail.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday morning.

