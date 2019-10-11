HARPSWELL, Maine — A man was found dead after his pickup truck was found crashed in the woods in Harpswell on Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a call was made to respond to the area of 1139 Harpswell Neck Road where the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Harpswell Fire and Rescue found James Ramsay, 48, of Harpswell, deceased in his black 2006 Dodge Ram.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office believes a medical event was the cause of the crash.

