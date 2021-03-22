Augusta motorcycle crash seriously injures two

AUGUSTA, Maine — Two people suffered serious head injuries in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 114 in Augusta.
A male driver and female passenger were both ejected from the motorcycle after the transmission locked up, according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
Neither rider was wearing a helmet.
The driver and the passenger were taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland.
Both northbound lanes were closed while the accident was cleared.
No additional information was immediately available.