Augusta motorcycle crash seriously injures two

A male driver and female passenger suffered serious head injuries in the crash, which took place just after 2 p.m. on Interstate 95

AUGUSTA, Maine — Two people suffered serious head injuries in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 114 in Augusta.

A male driver and female passenger were both ejected from the motorcycle after the transmission locked up, according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet.

The driver and the passenger were taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Both northbound lanes were closed while the accident was cleared.