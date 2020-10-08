Two pickup trucks collide head-on in East Machias, sending one person to hospital

The crash remains under investigation by Maine State Police.

EAST MACHIAS, Maine — One woman was transported to a local hospital on Sunday, after two pickup trucks struck head-on on Route 1 in East Machias.

Erika Pillius, 19, of Danforth was ejected from one of the vehicles and was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for her injuries.

According to Maine State Police, the crash happened around 4:15 p.m.

State police said it appeared both vehicles at some point crossed the center line and the crash occurred in the southbound lane.

A 2002 Chevrolet pickup owned by Brandon Norton, 23, of Jonesboro was traveling north on Route 1 while a 2003 Chevrolet pickup owned and operated by Joshua Archer, 19, of East Machias was traveling south

There were two other people were in the vehicle with Norton: Kellee Moores, 19, and Alexander Coombs, 19, of Trenton.

After colliding with the Norton's vehicle, Archer’s vehicle went off the west side of the road and rolled over.

Pillius was Archer's passenger.