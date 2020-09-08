State police: Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in fatal Northfield crash

John Dinsmore, 32, was traveling south on Route 192 when he went of the roadway and was ejected from the vehicle. Police say it landed on top of him.

According to Maine State Police, it happened around 9 p.m on Route 192 in Northfield.

John Dinsmore, 32, was traveling south when he went of the roadway and was ejected from the vehicle. Police say it landed on top of him.

According to police, he was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seat belt. They say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Trooper Kim Sawyer is the primary investigator was was assisted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Machias Police Department, Maine Warden Service, and Maine Forest Service.