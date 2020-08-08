Washington County crash under investigation

A vehicle rolled over on Route 192 in Northfield, according to law enforcement.

NORTHFIELD, Maine — An investigation into what police are calling a serious crash on Route 192 is underway in Northfield. It happened right before 9:00 p.m. Friday.

The vehicle involved rolled over with one person inside, according to law enforcement.

Maine State Police, Maine Game Wardens, Washington County Sheriffs' deputies, Machias Fire Department, and the Northfield Fire Department responded to the call.