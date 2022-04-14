Second, third victim die as result of Montville fire

Police on Thursday identified three people who died as the result of an explosion and fire Wednesday afternoon on Darci Lane in Montville.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONTVILLE, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Police said Thursday that two people injured in a fatal fire in Montville Wednesday afternoon have died.

Stuart Nichols, 74, who owned the home at 50 Darci Lane, and a relative, 78-year-old Robert Gorham of Buxton, died at Maine Medical Center, where they were taken for treatment of injuries suffered in the explosion, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said Thursday.

The body of Rocco Taddeo, 88, of Montville, was found inside the home on Wednesday, Moss said. He died from injuries suffered during the explosion and fire, the office of the chief medical examiner determined.

Investigators from the state fire marshal's office said the fire was triggered by an explosion.

The bodies of Nichols and Gorham were found outside the home near the tree line, Moss said.

Nichols had recently acquired a used propane-powered cooking stove, and also owned other propane-powered appliances, Moss said. Investigators determined that one of the appliances experienced a gas leak.

Nichols and Gorham were outside the home as Taddeo attempted to light the stove.