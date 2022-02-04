Fire marshal's office investigating deadly fire in Rumford

Investigators say they found Edward Vidito, 57, had died in the fire. His wife was able to escape with their two dogs.

RUMFORD, Maine — An early morning house fire in Rumford Friday claimed the life of a man that lived there.

Around 3:53 a.m., firefighters from several departments responded to a three-story home at 516 Virgin St., the Rumford Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The Maine Department of Public Safety's spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, said the initial caller reporting the fire said there were two people in the home, but one could not escape.

While trying to put out the flames, Moss further said firefighters found Edward Vidito, 57, dead inside the home. Vidito lived at the residence with his wife. She was able to escape from the house along with their two dogs.

The remains will be examined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

The Maine Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire's cause.

The Rumford Fire Department received assistance from several area fire departments, including Mexico, Andover, Peru, and Dixfield.