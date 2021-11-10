Mechanic Falls home damaged by massive fire

MECHANIC FALLS, Maine — Crews responded to a massive house fire in Mechanic Falls Sunday night, according to officials.
A person who lives near the home shared drone photos with us Sunday, showing the fire appeared to be at a home at 54 Jordan Rd.
Androscoggin County dispatch told NEWS CENTER Maine they received a call about the fire just before 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.
Dispatch couldn't say if there were any injuries.
NEWS CENTER Maine will update when more information becomes available.
Drone photos of fire in Mechanic Falls
1 / 5