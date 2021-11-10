Mechanic Falls home damaged by massive fire

Emergency crews were on scene responding to the fire on 54 Jordan Rd. on Sunday evening.

MECHANIC FALLS, Maine — Crews responded to a massive house fire in Mechanic Falls Sunday night, according to officials.

A person who lives near the home shared drone photos with us Sunday, showing the fire appeared to be at a home at 54 Jordan Rd.

Androscoggin County dispatch told NEWS CENTER Maine they received a call about the fire just before 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Dispatch couldn't say if there were any injuries.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update when more information becomes available.

Drone photos of fire in Mechanic Falls 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5