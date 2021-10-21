3 Lewiston teens charged with murder in connection with fatal Lewiston fire

Three juveniles have been charged with murder in connection with the deadly fire in Lewiston last month, the Maine Attorney General’s Office said Thursday

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is NEWS CENTER Maine's reporting from Saturday, Sept. 11, which is the day the fire happened.

Three teenagers were charged with murder Thursday in connection to an apartment fire in Lewiston on Sept. 11, which left one man dead after he tried to jump out of a window to escape the flames.

On that day, emergency officials responded to the six-story, multi-unit apartment fire at 226 Blake Street where the building had been evacuated, but 70-year-old Felicien Betu was trapped in an apartment on the sixth floor. Crews were trying to reach him when he jumped. Betu died as a result of the injuries, according to officials.

According to Maine Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, the Office of the State Fire Marshal confirmed the fire was arson, therefore one 14-year-old and two 13-year-olds were taken into custody at Long Creek Correctional Facility.