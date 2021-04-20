State police: Man sought following UMaine social media threat 'found safe'

University of Maine police on Saturday said Afshin Zarechian, 20, of Manchester, N.H., was located Tuesday afternoon

FRYEBURG, Maine — The University of Maine said Tuesday afternoon that Afshin Zarechian, the New Hampshire man sought in connection with an alleged social media threat over the weekend, was found safe in western Maine.

University of Maine police sent out an alert at 8:41 p.m. Saturday asking for help from the public in finding Zarechian, 20, of Manchester, N.H.,

On Sunday, UMaine postponed a baseball doubleheader with the University of Hartford because of the threat.

On Monday, police said that following an investigation, there was no active threat to the university community.

Police and the university declined throughout the weekend to give details of the alleged threat or investigation.

Maine State Police confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine Tuesday that Zarechian was the man found in the woods near the Harvest Hills Animal Shelter. They said Zarechian was taken into custody.

Afshin Zarechian, the 20-year-old Manchester, NH man sought in connection with a social media threat this past weekend, has been found safe in Western Maine. UMaine PD again thanks the university community for its cooperation throughout the investigation. — University of Maine (@UMaine) April 20, 2021

#BREAKING: This green BMW and a driver were discovered by a volunteer in the woods near the Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in Fryeburg this afternoon. The woman who found the car tells me State Police took the driver into custody. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/ynXOis8cAl — Hannah Dineen (@hannah_dineen) April 20, 2021