UMaine Police investigating social media threat

The University of Maine Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 20-year-old Afshin Zarechian of New Hampshire.

ORONO, Maine — CORRECTION: The UMaine Police Department previously reported the vehicle color was gray. They later corrected the color to green.

The University of Maine Police Department in Orono alerted the UMaine community on Saturday evening that it's investigating a social media threat and looking for a 20-year-old man.

The Department sent an alert out at 8:41 p.m. asking the public for help in locating 20-year-old Afshin Zarechian of New Hampshire.

Police describe Zarechian as 5'9' and 150 lbs. with brown hair and eyes and a dark complexion. They say he is driving a green BMW with New Hampshire plates "RICCH."

Anyone with information about Zarechian's whereabouts is asked to call 207-581-4040.