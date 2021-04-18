UMaine postpones baseball doubleheader as investigation of social media threat continues

UPDATE: Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies now assisting in search for 20-year-old Afshin Zarechian of New Hampshire

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has postponed Sunday's baseball doubleheader with the University of Hartford as university police continue to investigate a social media threat made Saturday.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies have joined the search for Afshin Zarechian, 20, of Manchester, N.H., University of Maine spokeswoman Margaret Nagle said Sunday afternoon.

Nagle said officials have no information that Zarechian is in the area but has added police patrols and taken other precautions "out of an absolute abundance of caution."

The University of Maine Police Department on Saturday evening asked for help from the public in locating Zarechian following what they said was a threat on social media.

Police said Zarechian is 5' 9", 150 pounds, with dark hair, dark eyes, and a dark complexion.

He was last seen driving an older model BMW with the New Hampshire license plate RICCH.

Police ask that if you see Zarechian, you call 207-581-4040.

The University of Maine Police Department asked members of the Orono community to "remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings."

Out of an abundance of caution, Maine and Hartford baseball chose to cancel today's doubleheader due to an ongoing campus investigation of a threat made on social media.



More info: https://t.co/7yWqYydLE9 — Maine Baseball (@MaineBaseball) April 18, 2021

On Sunday morning, University of Maine spokeswoman Margaret Nagle said no new information was available. She said UMaine had received no confirmation that the car had been located.

Orono Police Capt. Dan Merrill said the department is aware of the situation and is on alert.

An officer at the Manchester (N.H.) Police Department had no comment on the situation.