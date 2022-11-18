Standoff in Cornish ends with suspect's arrest

In an update at 6:30 a.m. Friday, York County Sheriff William King said the standoff was over and 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski had been arrested.

CORNISH, Maine — York County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a standoff on Spur Road in Cornish because of a "neighborhood disturbance" around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, York County Sheriff William King said in a release.

King said the standoff involved one barricaded person: 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski. King said there was no danger to the public.

In an update at 6:30 a.m. Friday, King said the standoff was over and Kalinoski had been arrested. He said more information would be forthcoming.

King said Kalinoski broke his neighbor's window on Spur Road using a tractor. Kalinoski also flattened his neighbor's tires with a knife.

"This incident appears to be caused from an interaction Mr. Kalinoski had with his neighbors this past weekend concerning landscaping," King said Thursday.

When deputies responded to the scene, Kalinoski retreated into his home and was uncooperative, King stated.

Deputies were assisted by a behavioral health worker, as well as crisis negotiators, to try and talk to Kalinoski.

According to King, York County sheriff's deputies applied for and received an arrest warrant for Kalinoski, in addition to a search warrant for his home.

"Underlying charges were Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon, Criminal Threatening, Criminal Mischief, and Refusal to Submit to Arrest or Detention," King said Thursday.

Spur Road was closed between Joe Berry Road and Route 5 during the standoff.