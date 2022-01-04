Two arrested following Lincoln standoff

Police said the men were in possession of guns and drugs.

LINCOLN, Maine — Two Massachusetts men were arrested after a standoff with police in Lincoln on Thursday.

Kassan Erico Germain, 31, of Dorchester Center and Amani D. Perkins, 23, of Boston are accused of burglarizing a home on Transalpine Road and threatening the homeowner, according to a release from Lincoln police Chief J.D. Sparks.

Sparks said Germain and Perkins had guns and drugs with them at the time.

Officers from the Lincoln Police Department, Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, and Penobscot County Sheriff's Office responded to the home shortly before 12:45 p.m.

Right before Lincoln police officers got to the scene, the homeowner called and told them he had fled the home and was at a location in Bangor, according to Sparks.

Officials confirmed the accused burglars were inside the home and then shut down the road, created a perimeter, then alerted neighbors, a nearby school, and Penobscot Valley Hospital of the situation, Sparks said.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., as officials were making arrangements to bring in the Maine State Police Tactical Team, the men exited the home and surrendered without incident, according to Sparks.

After Germain and Perkins were taken into custody, the homeowner gave consent to search his home for weapons and drugs. A search yielded a pistol, cocaine, and fentanyl, Sparks said.

Germain and Perkins were taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Germain is charged with:

class A burglary

class C possession of a firearm by prohibited person

class A aggravated trafficking of schedule drugs

class D criminal threatening

class D criminal mischief

Perkins is charged with:

class A burglary

class A aggravated trafficking of schedule drugs

class D criminal threatening

class D criminal mischief