Police: Bangor man arrested after threatening, brandishing gun

BANGOR, Maine — Police arrested a Bangor man Wednesday morning in the area of Valley Avenue on four outstanding warrants and additional pending charges.

Bangor police responded to a call at 9 a.m. reporting a "white male brandishing a firearm and threatening people at the homeless encampment on Valley Avenue," according to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department.

Trevor Lyons, 37, of Bangor, was located while hiding "behind a tree on a hill behind the encampment" and arrested by police after a brief standoff. Lyons resisted arrest, and one officer was injured, according to the release.

Police believe Lyons had brandished the firearm after a K-9 search was conducted, and a firearm was found adjacent to the area where Lyons was arrested.

According to the release, police had previously been unable to locate Lyons at his Bangor residence in an attempt to arrest him on several outstanding warrants. It was believed he was evading arrest by hiding in locations around the city, including homeless encampments.

"Lyons has been booked into the Penobscot County Jail on four outstanding warrants for his arrest with additional charges pending," the release stated.