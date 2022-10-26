Van Buren man faces multiple charges following police standoff

When police arrived at the scene, the man allegedly threatened to kill law enforcement if they entered his home.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Van Buren man faces multiple charges following a police standoff that closed Castonguay Road and ended in his arrest.

Maine State Police responded to a call about a person who was reportedly acting erratically shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday outside a residence on Castonguay Road in Van Buren, Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

The man was identified by one of the residents as 35-year-old Corey Vick.

Then, shortly before 9:30 a.m., police received a call alleging Vick had assaulted the caller's partner in an "unprovoked attack," the release said.

When police arrived at the scene, Vick allegedly threatened to kill law enforcement if they entered his home.

Police attempted to contact Vick by cellphone and established a perimeter, with aid from the State Police Tactical Team and a Crisis Intervention team. Overnight efforts to de-escalate the situation were not successful, the release said.

"At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, the tactical team made entry into Vick's residence and took him into custody," Moss wrote.

Vick was taken to Cary Medical Center in Caribou for treatment of minor injuries and then was brought to Aroostook County Jail.

Vick faces two counts of assault, criminal threatening, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, two counts of aggravated criminal mischief, and creating a police standoff.