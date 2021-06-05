Motorcyclist taken to hospital by Lifeflight after crash

Police say alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash.

BOWDOINHAM, Maine — A single motorcycle crash, that left one man seriously injured, is under investigation tonight.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Post Road, near Hornbeck Cross Road in Bowdoinham.

The motorcycle was driven by Jared Gagnon, 42, of Brunswick. His wife Karen Gagnon, 43, was the passenger.

After an initial investigation, police found that Mr. Gagnon failed to negotiate a curve, and ran off the road into a small rock outcrop. Police said speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Police said Mr. Gagnon sustained head and back injuries. He was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Mrs. Gagnon suffered only minor injuries and refused transport.

Route 201 was temporarily closed to traffic so that the Life Flight Helicopter could land and transport Mr. Gagnon.