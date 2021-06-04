Man uninjured after falling asleep and crashing into NH toll plaza

According to police, he hit the concrete abutment in lane 2 at the toll plaza, which sent the truck airborne into the toll booth. The toll booth was unoccupied.

ROCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said a man fell asleep at the wheel of his pickup truck and crashed into the Rochester Toll Plaza early Friday morning.

Austin Koontz, 39, of Rochester, was not injured in the crash, according to police. Based on pictures shared by police, it could have turned out much worse.

Police said Koontz was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra northbound on Route 16 shortly before 4 a.m. As he approached the Rochester Toll Plaza, police said he fell asleep and lost control of the truck.

According to police, he hit the concrete abutment in lane 2 at the toll plaza, which sent the truck airborne into the toll booth. The toll booth was unoccupied at the time.

The truck was heavily damaged and came to rest north of the toll plaza, which remained open to only one lane of northbound travel for about eight hours while New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) personnel replaced the toll booth and equipment.

The Troopers from New Hampshire State Police Troop-A were assisted at the scene by the Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire and EMS, NHDOT, and Doug’s Towing.