CPSC and EGL Motor warn people to stop using ACE youth ATVs due to crash hazard

WINDHAM, Maine — The Consumer Product Safety Commission and the company that makes a youth all-terrain vehicle are warning consumers to stop using it immediately because it is unsafe.

The CPSC and 'EGL Motor, Inc.' which makes the "ACE D110 youth ATV," issued a statement Wednesday saying the four-wheeler does not meet federal safety requirements because the ATVs exceed the mandatory maximum speed limitations and fail to comply with other federal safety standard requirements for ATVs intended for children as young as 6 years of age.

"This poses a risk of a high-speed crash, which can result in serious injury or death if these ATVs are used by young children," the CPSC wrote in a release.

The youth ATVs are intended for use by children ages 6 years and older, as demonstrated by the product dimensions and advertising.

The ATVs were sold online and at dealerships. The online locations included: www.wholesaleatv.com and www.Alibaba.com. The dealerships included: D&M Motorsports, Dirt Cheap Motorsports, Scooter Importer LLC, SB Organization LLC, Infinity Motors, Arizona Discount ATV, JL Motorsports, C&C Motorsports, Scott Millington Motorsports, Wholesale ATV, Jaguar Power Sports, Moto El Paso, Thrifty Scooters, and Windham Powersports in Windham, Maine.

Windham Powersports owner Chris McDonald told NEWS CENTER Maine in an email that it has been a while since the store has had any D110s for sale in the shop. He said he reached out to the supplier and manufacturer.

"We have a policy at Windham Powersports to never make any suggestions for any riders under the age of 12. All sales are made to adults and all vehicles have posted warnings regarding the age of the recommended riders," McDonald wrote. "Unfortunately we are not able to police who the customer may choose to allow to use their wheelers once they leave the store but we are adamant about parental controls and safety protocols and warning stickers during our PDI(pre-delivery inspection & Instruction) before they leave our shop."

McDonald said he was not made aware of the recall before NEWS CENTER Maine contacted him.

"We have been selling gas machines for younger riders for years including my own children and all of their safety is of the highest concern for us here at Windham Powersports." McDonald wrote.

McDonald received a response from EGL, which he forwarded to NEWS CENTER Maine:

"EGL has stopped the distribution and sale of this model currently.

EGL is already currently making changes to the ACE D110 ATV model, and is also working closely with a 3rd party company for inspecting and assurance of these changes to fall in line with the Y6 category for this size unit."

EGL Motor distributed and sold the ACE D110 model ATV from November 2019 through February 2021. Approximately 1,300 ATVs were sold since November 2019, for $650 to $850.

EGL Motor informed CPSC that it is working to provide a remedy to consumers.