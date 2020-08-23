Three fatal ATV crashes on Saturday

Two Maine men died this morning in separate ATV crashes in Anson and The Forks when they lost control of their ATVs. A third ATV fatal occurred later Saturday.

The Maine Warden Service says a third ATV fatal occurred Saturday evening. Wardens are still on scene of the crash and say they will release further details on Sunday.

In Anson, a 69-year-old Freedom man was killed Saturday morning when he was thrown from the ATV he was riding on a trail in Solon.

Roland Robitaille was second in a line of seven ATVs riding on a trail behind the Solon Road in Anson at approximately 10:40 this morning when he went over a bridge on the trail, lost control of his 2017 Yamaha Grizzly ATV, rolled, and was thrown off the ATV.

Robitaille, who was not wearing a helmet, was found face down in the trail by the ATVs following in his group, with severe trauma to his head and chest. His group called 911 and performed CPR until rescue personnel arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to a funeral home in Skowhegan.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted by the Anson Fire Department, and Anson-Madison Rescue.

In The Forks, Maine, a 32-year-old Readfield man died when he lost control and flipped his ATV.

Joshua Violette was the fifth ATV traveling in a group of nine ATVs on the Divide Road in the Forks when he hit a depression in the road, lost control, and flipped his 2007 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV at approximately 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Violette died at the scene. His passenger, 33-year-old Ashlie Dostie of Mt. Vernon suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Reddington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan. Neither Violette nor Dostie were wearing helmets.

The Maine Wardens Service, West Forks Fire and Rescue, and Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance all responded to the incident.