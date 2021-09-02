NH Fish and Game warns of thin ice after weekend incidents

Six people riding snowmobiles or ATVs on New Hampshire's lakes fell through the ice over the weekend.

All six people were able to get out of the water safely, on their own, after falling through, but it’s a dangerous reminder that even though lakes and ponds are frozen over, the ice thickness can vary greatly.

These incidents were all on Saturday, starting on Lake Winnipesaukee near Tuftonboro when shortly after 1 p.m. a snowmobile carrying two people unexpectedly went through the ice.

Hours later, two ATVs crashed through on Big Squam Lake in Center Harbor, and shortly after that, another snowmobile carrying two people fell through the ice on Meredith Bay on Winnipesaukee.

It’s crucial to remember ice doesn’t freeze uniformly, so its thickness can vary and it's necessary to check multiple spots. Ice near streams, bridges and culverts can be particularly dangerous.